RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the Ruston Artisans are holding a kid’s kraft painting class for Valentine’s Day.

Photo courtesy of Ruston Artisans

This event will be held at the Ruston Artisans from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. You can register at bit.ly/kidskraftvalentines20232, where the cost is $20 per participant.