RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – In efforts to support Ukrainian relief, the Ruston Artisans hosted The View from My Window Exhibition on April 28th.

The two-part charity show aims to support Ukrainian refugees kicking off with a collector’s reception.

The exhibition brings over 40 original pieces of work by Ukrainian artist Igor Letinsky, who is currently in Odessa, Ukraine protecting his family.

Owner of the Ruston Artisans, Jidi Null, says she feels honored to support this cause

“Anybody who buys any of these pieces of original art they’re buying a piece of history.” Says Null.

“They’re saving for a lifetime of culture that could vanish before our eyes. So I think this is one of the most important things that I’ve ever been honored to be a part of.” She added.

Null says, despite the horrific events still going on in Ukraine, she says Letinsky continues to inspire with his work surrounded by his family.

“He’s very honored, and he’s been so kind with his wording, and things like. He loves the idea that this is all been done.” Says Null.

“And he’s been even documenting with water color some of the horrific things that they’ve seen there.” She says.

Horrific things that ultimately translate as the soul and spirit of Ukraine right here in Ruston. Letinsky graduated from Odessa State Marine University, and most of his work is inspired by different nature conditions.

Both Letinsky and Ruston Artisans will donate 50 percent of all sales to Ukraine relief through Rotary International and the Red Cross.

“Buy a print, buy an original, do something because people need this money. And more than that, just to pray for them.” Says Null

“They were hit again today with bombs. We don’t know if we are gonna see any more work again or not. So just come and celebrate this culture, this very special culture of Ukraine.

The second part of The View from My Window exhibition will be open to the public on April 29, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For information about the exhibition or to make a private reception reservation, contact Ruston Artisans at 318-254-3322. The exhibition is open through 24 June, 2022.