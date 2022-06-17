RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 16, 2022, 4 Paws Rescue denied 32 dogs before the day was over. Although there is a new shelter being built, there will not be enough room for new dogs in the meantime. Ruston Animal Control is also adding new kennels as a temporary solution.

4 PAWS is a no-kill animal shelter located in Lincoln Parish. The support of the community is important because it is the only no-kill shelter in the area.

At this time, 4 PAWS is asking for volunteers to foster dogs to help with the rescue overflow.

If you would like to foster an animal, contact 4 Paws Rescue at (318)-251-3647 or Ruston Animal Control at (318)-251-8685