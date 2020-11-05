Runoff for 5th Congressional District seat with Letlow and Harris

START, La (KTVE/KARD) — As the numbers came in Tuesday night, the race for the 5th congressional district became tight with Letlow getting roughly 33% of the votes and harris getting about 16% of the votes. Now, it’s a race to December 5th where the two will go head to head in a runoff.

“We have a four-week sprint is what we’re calling it. We have a plan to take this across the finish line and win this election,” said Lance Harris, Candidate for 5th Congressional District.

“We’ve known from day 1 it was going to be a runoff, but to see over 100,000 votes for me, I was just so humbled by that and obviously our job’s not done. We’ve got a lot of work to do to make sure that we win this election in December,” said Luke Letlow, Candidate for 5th Congressional District.

“I have a very different skillset. Much more experience than Mr. Letlow. He’s a fine young man, but he’s never done anything but work in Government and been a political appointee,” said Harris.

“I would argue I’ve probably driven the most miles in this race, I’ve been to every single parish, multiple times. So I’m gonna continue to do that you know, it’s not just talking…it’s listening,” said Letlow.

“We’ll be talking about the policies that I will be for in Washington D.C., the philosophy. I think one of the main things we have to do at that level is to defend what made this country exceptionally great…that’s the free enterprise system, free markets,” said Harris.

“I want to make sure we get our people connected to rural broadband, that we are fixing the windfall elimination provision for our state employees, just some of the issues I want to tackle on day 1,” said Letlow.

Both candidates say they look forward to that runoff election on December 5th and hope everyone gets out to vote.