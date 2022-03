RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The election results are in for the March 26, 2022 elections. According to the Secretary of State website, a runoff election must be held between candidates Willie L. Robinson, Sr. and Markus Turner for Police Chief for the Town of Rayville. Robinson secured 39% of the votes and Turner, 49%.

See full elections results for all races in our region below.