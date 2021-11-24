Running for office at 18 years old: Cade Bonvillian

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Tuesday November 23, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old Michael Ray Rembert on fifty counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles, and three counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation in which special agents with the Louisiana Bureau Of Investigation's Cyber Crimes Unit received two reports from the National Center for Missing an Exploited Chidren regarding possible possession of/distribution of child sexual abuse material.