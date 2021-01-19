Ronald McDonald house to move inside St. Francis Medical Center

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — A new partnership between St. Francis Medical Center and the Ronald McDonald house could help you out if you have a child in the hospital.

This is what the Ronald McDonald house looks like right now at 200 S. 3rd street.

But come January 2022 it will be inside St. Francis as the first “house within a hospital” in the state of Louisiana.

“It will allow us to bring a sense of home to the families of our infants, our pre-mature babies and our children and help to ease some of their burdens,” said Aimee Kane, VP of Business Development and Strategy at St. Francis Medical Center.

It will be located on the 4th floor in the labor and delivery and n-i-c-u departments. And will provide a 4, 740 square foot gfx home for families.

“The house will be equipped with 6 bedrooms with private en-suite bathrooms, laundry room, a fully stocked kicthen and a dining area with tables and an island. A play area with computer stations and internet access,” said Kane.

There will also be a quiet room for prayer and families to relax.

“So many of our families that have stayed with us through the years did not have transportation so they would walk and you can understand how that would impair their visits and coming and going so to be on the same floor with their baby will just be wonderful,” said Georgia Street, Ronald McDonald House NELA Executive Director.

One family who stayed at the Ronald McDonald house years ago is Cindy Hendrix, whose son weighed 4 pounds and 5 ounces when he was born. Hendrix says the house was a home away from home and helped her get through a tough time.

“That is what I felt the Ronald McDonald house was for me. It was my comfort. And it’s my comfort that we can always give to someone else that’s in need,” said Cindy Hendrix and son Jonathan.

Construction is set to begin this fall with an openeing in the spring of 2022.

The majority of funds for the house is from individuals or organizations who held fundraisers. The Ronald McDonald house also says funds from the sale of the current house on 200 S. 3rd St. will also be used to build the house inside St. Francis Medical Center.