Ronald McDonald House hosts ‘Sleeves for Support’ fundraiser during COVID-19 pandemic

MONROE, LA (07/22/20) Helping to keep ‘a home away from home’ for sick children up and running during COVID-19 is now as easy as going to your local McDonalds.

The pandemic has forced the Ronald McDonald House to stay closed and cancel many of their events that support them.

“We missed our big bass fishing tournament, which should have been the weekend of June the 15th, which is so much fun and also our largest fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House, and then a couple of other fund raisers have been canceled so it’s been a most difficult time for us” Georgia Street, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House in Monroe said.

Even though the building is closed, bills still need to be paid. This led to ‘Sleeves for Support’, a creative way to engage the community safely while keeping the house afloat.

“It’s a wonderful happy looking sleeve for your drink” Street said.

The sleeve is only $5 and with many of the events canceled due to COVID-19, a little can go a long way. But this is not the only way you can help the Ronald McDonald House.

“We are doing a mail campaign right now, called Christmas in July, it’s called sharing night, it’s a Christmas in July thing. we normally do it of course do it at Christmas time, but because things are so weird and so different this year, we’re doing it, and that’s, that went in the mail today” Street said.

And the house is grateful for the community’s support during these tough times.

“This house is so important to our community, and the community is so important to this house. Everybody’s always been so supportive of us. A lot of people are having to tighten up and watch how they their money, but we just appreciate all the support so very much” Street said.

The sleeves will be on sale through the end of the week. The Ronald McDonald House is also still accepting direct donations.