“Rolling for Awareness” Rally: Local charter bus company heads to Washington D.C.

BAWCOMVILLE, LA (05/11/20) COVID-19 shutdowns have hit the travel industry hard.

“It wiped us out 100%, and this is our busiest season and we’re not sure when we will be able to recover.” Rachel Holmes, Co-Owner of Mayo Tours said.

It has affected nearly 3,000 companies and 100,000 employees, some of which are right here in the ArkLaMiss.

“Around two million dollars in revenue, and that’s, you know if this thing goes further into the Fall, it’s going to be even more devastating because we rely on a lot of college athletics” Scott Holmes, Co-Owner of Mayo Tours said.

They’re taking to the road to head to Washington D.C. to participate in the “rolling for awareness” rally. It is being rganized by the American Bus Association and the United Motorcoach Association, locally owned Mayo Tours will be joining over 400 companies and 800 buses in the rally.

“We’ve got the PPE and we’ve got the EIDL, but you know, it’s temporary and it’s not enough. and we need more help. And this rally is to bring awareness to Congress that we need financial assistance” Holmes said.

A handful of businesses across louisiana will be joining them, as rally buses will be representing each state.

“They took a company from every state and issued us stickers to it to represent that state” Holmes said.

Representation is important to them as reopening their business won’t be very easy.



“You know, a store can open tomorrow and have people come into their doors, We can open tomorrow but it may be four months before somebody takes a trip” Holmes said.

And they are excited to have their voices heard, once mile at a time.

“We’re excited, we’re really confident, everybody in the industry has been reaching out to their senators and their congressmen. Wednesday when we roll around D.C., they’ll know we were there” Holmes said.

The route will start off at AUDI field, pass the U.S. Capitol’s West Front and will eventually wrap around the National Mall.

The rally will begin at 10:30 Eastern Time this coming Wednesday.