Roller derby raises money for organization that helps homeless veterans

MONROE, LA (09/07/19)– Locals from all around strapped on their skates and kneepads as they hit the roller derby track. This roller derby was special as it honored veterans. All proceeds go to an organization called Project4Hope that builds transitional homes for homeless veterans. This community that they are building with have several tinny homes, a community center, and a lake. Organizers say this is their way of giving back.

“We kind of believe in that no body left behind, so we want to make sure that everybody gets that opportunity. We’re grateful for them and we want to find a way to help them get everything straightened out,” Steve Lindsey, founder of Project4Hope.

Each tinny house will cost about 20,000 dollars. Project4Hope is needing about 1 million dollars total.