ROCKIN’ RELIEF: North Louisiana businesses join together to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A party with a purpose!

A benefit concert was held in Alley Park in West Monroe to benefit the United Way’s “Embrace Louisiana” disaster relief fund as they assist evacuees and those affected by Hurricane Ida.

The concert was free to attend, but monetary donatoins to Embrace Louisiana were encouraged.

Organizers say all the money raised will be used to meet the basic needs of Hurricane Ida evacuees that are sheltering in Northeast Louisiana and those affected by Hurricane Ida.

The event featured Northeast Louisiana included: Dan Sumner, Hidden Tracks, John Farmer, Jordan Sheppard and the Cypress Knees, Josh Madden, Kirby Rambin, Monty Russell and the Angel Oaks, as well as the Vidrines.

The event was sponsored by Jim Taylor Buick/GMC, the West Monroe/West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, the City of West Monroe, Gracenote Music Academy, and Raising Cane’s.

To hear from event organizer Meghan Jones, Director of Marketing and Communications at United Way of Northeast Louisiana and listen to a few minutes of music from the concerts watch the video below.

For more information about the Embrace Louisiana campaign you can visit the United Way’s website, by clicking here.