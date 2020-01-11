Road closures in southern Arkansas due to storm damage

(1/11/2020) — According to maps on iDrive Arkansas, there are multiple road closures in Ashley, Drew, and Chicot counties.
The closures as of 5:30 a.m. include:
- Hwy 133 in Ashley County near Milo, closed in both directions for 8 miles due to downed trees
- Hwy 425 in Ashley County north of Hamburg, closed in both directions for 2 miles due to downed trees
- Hwy 8 in Ashley County southeast of Hamburg, closed in both directions for 1 mile due to downed trees
- Hwy 82 in Ashley County near Snyder, closed in both directions for 3 miles due to downed trees
- Hwy 165 in Ashley County near Jerome, closed in both directions for 0.66 miles due to downed trees
- Hwy 172 in Drew County 7.6 miles south of Wilmar, closed in both directions due to a power pole snapped and a line across the road
- Hwy 425 in Drew County near Monticello, 0.2 miles south of Hwy 83, closed in both directions due to downed power lines
We are also getting reports from Twitter on roads closed and damage in the area.