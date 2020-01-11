Road closures in southern Arkansas due to storm damage

(1/11/2020) — According to maps on iDrive Arkansas, there are multiple road closures in Ashley, Drew, and Chicot counties.

The closures as of 5:30 a.m. include:

Hwy 133 in Ashley County near Milo, closed in both directions for 8 miles due to downed trees

Hwy 425 in Ashley County north of Hamburg, closed in both directions for 2 miles due to downed trees

Hwy 8 in Ashley County southeast of Hamburg, closed in both directions for 1 mile due to downed trees

Hwy 82 in Ashley County near Snyder, closed in both directions for 3 miles due to downed trees

Hwy 165 in Ashley County near Jerome, closed in both directions for 0.66 miles due to downed trees

Hwy 172 in Drew County 7.6 miles south of Wilmar, closed in both directions due to a power pole snapped and a line across the road

Hwy 425 in Drew County near Monticello, 0.2 miles south of Hwy 83, closed in both directions due to downed power lines

We are also getting reports from Twitter on roads closed and damage in the area.

There is a tree blocking eastbound traffic just the other side of Mount Olive Baptist Church in North Crossett we are trying to get the tree out of the road please be careful if you're heading to work the Vo-Tech School. @AndyMPederson @KATVJames @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/PToA2R989E — South Ark Weather (@searkweather) January 11, 2020