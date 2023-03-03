WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, LA 1231-2 at the railroad crossing will be closed to all traffic starting March 6 at 7:00 AM for repairs and will remain closed until Tuesday, March 7 at 5:00 PM. The crossing is located in Winn Parish on LA 1231-2, which is.10 miles east of US 167 in Winnfield. Watco Railroad will be conducting the repairs to the crossing.