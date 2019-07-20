River Cities Humane Society holds cat adoption event

MONROE, La (07/20/19)– Those who were searching for a furry friend, might have found exactly what they were looking for. The River Cities Humane Society for Cats hosted an adoption event at the Monroe pets smart.



Those who weren’t looking for a pet could buy a shirt or donate to raise money for the organization. This shelter takes in all cats, no matter the size, age, or physical appearance. That’s why the need for adoptions is so important.





“We are a no kill cat shelter, we have 155 cats and kittens, so we are quit over crowded. It makes it a little stressful on all the cats and everyone who works there and volunteers there. And when we can find them homes, it’s just a wonderful feeling,” said Brooke Parker, River Cities Shelter Director.



Though this event ended today- you can still go to their shelter and buy a cat. Another option is adopting a pet on clear the shelter day on august 17th.