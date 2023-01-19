RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The town meeting got heated when citizens requested the Board of Alderman for approval for the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.

“We need to eat, we need to pay my bills. I’m sorry you all have issues, but you can figure it out later,” said a citizen, Chillon Johnson.

“When are you going to stop treating your citizens like you care about them and stop being petty? When is it going to stop? Said another local.

Wilbert Reed is one of the three members of the board of aldermen who voted against the new budget.

“There have been some questions about finances.”

Meanwhile Janice Flaming, who is in favor of the budget, says the community will be affected if the budget is not adopted.

“We need to make sure that the state does not take over the town and stop our employees from getting a salary. Citizens put you here to do this.”

In the time being, mayor Brown says the city won’t be able to get paid until the budget is approved.

“Tomorrow is payday for our employees. They won’t be paid. Our employees for the most part, have volunteered to come and work anyway and figure out the pay day situation when that comes. We are talking about items on the financial report that we approved, and now we are bringing them up 4, 5, 6 months later to say that we have a problem with those items.”

Brown says an emergency meeting will be held sometime next week in hopes to come to an agreement with the three members of the board who voted against the budget.