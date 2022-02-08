RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Concealed Carry class on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office Rifle Range, located at the Richland Parish Detention Center. The class will last from 8:30 AM to 3 PM.

To register, call 318-728-2071 and leave your name and contact number. Participants will need 36 rounds of ammunition, eye and ear protection along with $30 for paperwork fees that will be processed the day of class. The cost of the class is free.

When you send your application to the State of Louisiana, the State charges a $125 fee for the Concealed Carry Permit.