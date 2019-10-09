Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office releases mobile app for iOS and Android

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office has released their own mobile application for both iOS and Android.

According to RPSO, you can use the app to submit a tip, receive alerts, and even check the current active inmate list among other things.

You can find the app by searching for ‘Richland Sheriff’ in your app store or by clicking here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.