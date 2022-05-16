START, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 7:53 PM, Richland Parish Sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 80 in Start, La. Deputies made contact with 39-year-old Brandon F. Malone, who had a strong marijuana odor coming from his vehicle.

According to deputies, Malone advised them that he possessed six bags of marijuana in the console of his truck; however, deputies discovered 22 bags of marijuana during their search of his vehicle. Deputies also found methamphetamine and nearly $700 in cash.

The traffic stop led deputies to obtain a search warrant for Malone’s residence. During the search of the residence, they found 33 grams of methamphetamine, 22.5 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.

  • Brandon F. Malone
  • Photo courtesy of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office
Malone was placed under arrest and charged with traffic violations, four counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance. His bond was set at $131,000.