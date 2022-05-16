START, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 7:53 PM, Richland Parish Sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 80 in Start, La. Deputies made contact with 39-year-old Brandon F. Malone, who had a strong marijuana odor coming from his vehicle.

According to deputies, Malone advised them that he possessed six bags of marijuana in the console of his truck; however, deputies discovered 22 bags of marijuana during their search of his vehicle. Deputies also found methamphetamine and nearly $700 in cash.

The traffic stop led deputies to obtain a search warrant for Malone’s residence. During the search of the residence, they found 33 grams of methamphetamine, 22.5 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.

Brandon F. Malone

Photo courtesy of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office

Malone was placed under arrest and charged with traffic violations, four counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance. His bond was set at $131,000.