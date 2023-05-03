RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Richland Parish authorities are urging parents and guardians to talk to their kids about the dangers of the ding dong ditch prank.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office told KTVE they have been receiving several complaints throughout the parish involving this game over the last several weeks.

The most recent incident happened in late April when a group of teens knocked on doors and fled.

Officials say on Sunday, April 30th, a group of local teenagers were playing the ding dong ditch game when one teenager was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound after a homeowner, michael scott duckworth fired on the group who had knocked on his door and ran away.

“It’s sad, you know. I have kids and grandkids. I’ve got seven of them. some kids don’t even matter to parents you know.” Said Theotis, a Rayville resident.

The game involves a person ringing someone’s doorbell and running away. Deputies say this game has become popular on social media.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley warns of the consequences of playing this game. In a written statement sent to KTVE, Gilley says he urges parents and guardians to talk to their kids about the dangers of this kind of prank.

“Well, first of all, they need to keep them with them. knowing where they go. knowing where they are and who they are with.” Said Theotis.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Scott Duckworth of Rayville Duckworth was charged with one count of second degree battery.

Despite the unfortunate incident, Theotis says he still believes his neighborhood is safe for kids.

“It is safe. To me it is. You don’t hear about no killing, and nothing like that you know.”Said Theotis.

Duckworth was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center.