RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, May 13, 2022, Richland Parish Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling on Louisiana Highway 584 around 11:30 PM and discovered several males at a residence, loading a utility trailer with items from the home. According to deputies, no one is supposed to be at the residence.

Once the males left the residence, deputies conducted a traffic stop. Authorities made contact with 42-year-old Dennis D. McMurray, 28-year-old Curtis Hill, and 48-year-old Tommy Lewis Jr.

Tommy Lewis

Curtis Hill

Dennis McMurray

The suspects were arrested and transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center. Their bonds were set at $20,000 each.