Rhea Lana’s of Monroe hosts Children’s Consignment event for families in the community

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Rhea Lana’s of Monroe is helping moms get everything they need for their kids at a discount. Rhea Lana’s of Monroe has a twice-yearly consignment sale for families in the community. Moms from all over consign their kids’ clothes and then a market-style event is put together. Shoppers can get anything from shoes, clothes, and strollers at a discounted price. Event officials say this is the perfect way to care for your kids as many families are struggling due to the pandemic.

“Well right now, a lot of people have lost their jobs due to COVID and even before that, things were hard. A lot of people have fallen on hard times. We have a lot of consigners that depend on this event to make ends meet and it’s also a great way for shoppers to save money,” said Rebecca Johnson, owner Rhea Lana’s of Monroe.

The Children’s Consignment event will be going on every day till next Saturday at the Barak Shrine Temple in Monroe.