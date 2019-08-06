Reward offered for information in death of infant in Shreveport drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers issued a reminder Tuesday that a $2,000 reward is being offered for information on those responsible for the death of an infant struck by a bullet in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.

One-month-old Queen Dean was killed by a round that struck her in the head just before 4:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of Sunnybrook Street.

Information regarding the killing can be reported anonymously by calling 318-673-7373, online at lockemup.org, or by using on the P3 Tips app.

“At no time will you be asked for your name and you will remain anonymous,” noted the statement released early Tuesday afternoon.

The statement also notes that Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers voted a few months ago to increase the reward for information leading to the arrest in homicide cases from $1,000 to $2,000.

The reminder about the reward comes a day after Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond and Mayor Adrian Perkins held a news conference urging anyone with information about the baby’s killing to come forward.

Chief Raymond said SPD investigators worked throughout the weekend gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, but so far, there have been no arrests.

Raymond also noted that investigators are looking for any video that might shed some light on what happened. “If you have any video and one of our investigators have not asked you for that video, please come forward.” And for those who have video and don’t come forward, Raymond said warrants can be issued.

