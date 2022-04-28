MONROE, La: (KTVE/KARD) — April is recognize as national donate life month and members of the community in Monroe held a prayer visual at the Monroe civic center for a retired Ouachita Parish sheriff deputy and Grambling state graduate. Harry brown will receive a second chance at life of a kidney transplant from his step-son Cesar Johnson.



“I had no idea that C.J. Was going to donate me a kidney until he come and told me and i was really shocked because a lot of people in this day and time don’t believe in being a donor” says Brown

In Louisiana 2,000 people are in need of a life-saving organ transplants. The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency say that patients can wait on a list for up to three to five years to find a donor.

For Harry Brown finding a match came with a challenge with his blood type as B Negative.

His step-son Monroe City Marshall Cesar Johnson decided he would step up after doing some research and getting tested to be a match to donate his kidney to his step father.



“I did some research and try to figure out things like how can I support. It turned out donation for me was the best way, this is something that i’m obligated to do because it’s been years and time in the past where he has been there for me so it was just my time to start step up” says Johnson.

Harry Brown will be starting the process once he has his protein levels at the required number before he undergoes the Kidney Transplant Surgery.