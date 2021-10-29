Retired judge appointed to take Cedar Creek’s civil case

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A new judge is being appointed to the civil case involving allegations of sexual battery and bullying at Cedar Creek School.

The order from the Supreme Court to appoint retired judge, Jimmie Peters, as the ad hoc judge,

was filled at the Lincoln Parish Courthouse on October 25th.

The former Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal judge has been appointed to take the civil case moving forward. According to court reports, new filings have been issued on behalf of the defendants in the Cedar Creek Case.

We reached out to the plaintiff’s attorney but haven’t received any comments.

On the other hand, the attorney representing Cedar Creek School, JP Christiansen, reacts to the appointing saying:

“The recusals of the judges in the third judicial district was not unexpected given Cedar Creek’s longstanding ties to the community and the judge’s commitment to having judge Peters preside over this matter.” Says attorney for Cedar Creek, JP Christiansen.

As for now, hearing dates haven’t been confirmed but according to courthouse reports this could be set for sometime next year in 2022.