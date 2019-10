MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. – (10/12/19) Here are the election results for Morehouse Parish:

In the race for Sheriff, Zane “Mike” Tubbs has been elected.

In the race for District 1 Police Juror, Tifani Stuckey Thomas has been elected.

The Law Enforcement District Proposition Sales Tax renewal has been approved by voters.

The Parishwide Public Libraries Proposition has been approved by voters.

