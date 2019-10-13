RESULTS: Lincoln Parish local races

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — Here are the results for Lincoln Parish’s local races.

In the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s race, Stephen Williams has won with 51% of the vote.

In the Lincoln Parish Clerk of Court race, Linda Cook has won with 85% of the vote.

In the Lincoln Parish Assessor race, Billy McBride has won with 62% of the vote.

The following are the results for Lincoln Parish’s Police Jury races:

  • In District 1, Theresa Wyatt and Daphne Gallot-Knighten will be headed to a run-off.
  • In District 2, Hazel Hunter has won with 74% of the vote.
  • In District 3, Nicky McCullin and Marvin Franks, Jr. will be headed to a run-off.
  • In District 4, Randy Roberson and T.J. Cranford will be headed to a run-off.
  • In District 5, Logan Hunt and Brandon Milner will be headed to a run-off.
  • In District 7, Matt Pullin has won with 62% of the vote.
  • In District 8, Skip Russell has won with 77% of the vote.
  • In District 10, Milton Melton has won with 60% of the vote.
  • In District 12, Annette Straughter has won with 72% of the vote.

In the Justice of the Peace Ward 2 Constable race, Bobby Washington has won with 66% of the vote.

All run-off elections will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss