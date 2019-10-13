RESULTS: Lincoln Parish local races

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — Here are the results for Lincoln Parish’s local races.

In the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s race, Stephen Williams has won with 51% of the vote.

In the Lincoln Parish Clerk of Court race, Linda Cook has won with 85% of the vote.

In the Lincoln Parish Assessor race, Billy McBride has won with 62% of the vote.

The following are the results for Lincoln Parish’s Police Jury races:

In District 1, Theresa Wyatt and Daphne Gallot-Knighten will be headed to a run-off.

In District 2, Hazel Hunter has won with 74% of the vote.

In District 3, Nicky McCullin and Marvin Franks, Jr. will be headed to a run-off.

In District 4, Randy Roberson and T.J. Cranford will be headed to a run-off.

In District 5, Logan Hunt and Brandon Milner will be headed to a run-off.

In District 7, Matt Pullin has won with 62% of the vote.

In District 8, Skip Russell has won with 77% of the vote.

In District 10, Milton Melton has won with 60% of the vote.

In District 12, Annette Straughter has won with 72% of the vote.

In the Justice of the Peace Ward 2 Constable race, Bobby Washington has won with 66% of the vote.

All run-off elections will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.