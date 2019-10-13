RESULTS: East Carroll Parish local races

EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. — Here are the election results for East Carroll Parish’s local races.

In the East Carroll Parish Clerk of Court race, Rene Williams has won with 83% of the vote.

In the East Carroll Parish Assessor race, Lee Ann Clement and Barbara McDaniel will be headed to a run-off.

The following is the results for East Carroll Parish Police Jury races:

In District 1, Randy Walters and Billy Travis will be headed to a run-off.

In District 3, Loyd Whaley won with 53% of the vote.

In District 4, Kendall Thompson won with 59% of the vote.

In District 5, Roger Clement won with 57% of the vote.

All run-off elections will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.