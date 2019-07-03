Restoring the vote: Giving back the right to formerly incarcerated citizens

MONROE, La. (07/02/19) — Voice of the Experienced (V.O.T.E) and Black Voters Matter believe those closest to issues in the community should have the biggest voices in the solution. That’s why they decided to take a bus tour across Louisiana, to help register the 40,000 people who now have the right to vote.

The rolled in the twin cities by bus with one goal in mind, education.

“There’s a problem here in terms of mass incarceration, there’s a problem here where people have been over-sentenced. It has had a dramatic impact on our community,” said Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter, Lotosha Brown.

V.O.T.E, an organization run by formerly convicted felons, along with Black Voters Matter went on a mission to inform citizens about Act 636. It restores the right to vote to formerly incarcerated people who are either: no longer on parole, those who have been on parole for five years and those who are on probation without violation.

“You can’t continue to have less than half or a third or in some cases a tenth of your population being involved in civic engagement,” said Cliff Albright, Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter.

Over 40,000 people are impacted in Louisiana. Organizers say your voice is your ticket to freedom, “It ensures that you have representation at the state and local level that cares about and looks like your community,” said Jennifer Harding from V.O.T.E.

Local elected officials agree, “It helps them to hold us accountable for our actions and that’s the kind of thing, I want to be held accountable,” said Monroe City Council Member Juanita Woods.

Organizers believe formerly incarcerated citizens are often at a disadvantage and some come back contributing to society. So they say this restored right is one step in the right direction.

“Decisions about the laws themselves, which are incarcerating a lot of our community, we need everybody involved in that process,” said Albright.

At least three people registered to vote. Anyone can register in person–up to 30 days before the election.