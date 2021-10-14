Restaurant in Livingston Parish honors slain LSP Trooper with Fallen Hero table

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A special tribute to Master Trooper Adam Gaubert remains at the Texas Roadhouse located in Denham Springs.

Netsi Vercher Pruitt is managing partner at the restaurant in Livingston Parish.

Pruitt shared a photo of a “Fallen Hero table” inside the restaurant.

According to the managing partner, the tribute will remain there until Master Trooper Gaubert is laid to rest.

Along with sending prayers, condolences and recognizing the contribution of Master Trooper Gaubert, Netsi Vercher Pruitt provided this personal message:

“I am deeply saddened that there was a need for the table. However, I am proud to be a part of a company that supports our local heroes and community. This loss affects me on a personal level as our family is one of law enforcement. I cannot even begin to imagine what Master Trooper Gaubert’s family has gone through these last days. It was important to me to show our support for them.”

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.