WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With the inflation of prices we have seen this year in travel, gas, and groceries I spoke with a local business owner Ariel Roark and she says she began to cut back hours of her stuff just to save money.



“We are trying to cut back every little thing that we can at like right now there’s only one employee at the store where before we used to have two so yes employee hours have gone cut , says Roark”.

Ariel is the business owner of First Glimpse Ultrasound Boutique and Just Peachy Boutique in downtown West Monroe says she started to feel the impact of the spike in prices in the economy in her business and in her personal life.

“Of course, gas prices have affected tremendously but I would say the main thing that affected me in my personal life is at the grocery store and for like business-wise shipping and actually prices from the vendor went up so we had to go up, says Roark”

With the start of a new school year just less than a month away ariel says she’s had to break up the spending on school supplies for her kids.



“Times are definitely tough, I can tell is going to the grocery stores anything for my kids I have two kids, and I’m getting to buy school supplies and I had to break her list in half now, and I’m going to get half in a few weeks, says Roark”

Ariel believes after surviving the pandemic they can survive a recession, “We’re trying to save and do everything we can right now it’s the hardest time hopefully fly by and get to that holiday season that’s what really does well around here in the antique alley, says Roark”

Ariel adds although she’s had to make some financial adjustments she says her stores are still in good hands with the flow of customers coming in daily.