MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — We are officially entering respiratory illness season, meaning the flu, COVID, and RSV can spike during this time of year. We learned more about these viruses and how you can protect yourself.

Dr. John Bruchhaus, Chief Medical Officer at St. Francis Medical Center, explains more about these illnesses. “The most common respiratory viruses are RSV, influenza, or the flu, and now COVID-19. In general, the highest preponderance of those infections occurs between October and March or April of every year.”

Bruchhaus explains the symptoms of these viruses. “The most common symptoms with the current COVID variants include a sore throat, a stuffy nose, some low-grade fever, and a lot of fatigue. Those symptoms are very similar to influenza, but fever headache, muscle ache, and joint aches are more common.”

Brucchaus explains the best way to prevent these illnesses. “The best prevention method is vaccination. also try to limit exposure to large crowds and limit exposure to known ill persons. The influenza vaccine is now available at several doctors’ offices in town. So, check with your primary care physician. Also, many of the local retail pharmacies administer influenza vaccines. similarly, with COVID-19, the most recent booster is now available.”