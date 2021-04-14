Residents talk about changes coming to Swanson Center for Youth

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) “I think it would be a whole lot better, especially psychologically” says Sadie Denise Scott, a resident living next to Swanson.

“They figure Monroe is nothing but junk to them, and that’s the problem” says James Ray Williams. a resident living next to Swanson.

The Swanson Center of Youth has over a century of history and significant changes, with 2021 being one of those years. They will soon break ground on a new facility that will be not only be smaller in square feet, but will include 6 dormitories with 72 beds, as well as a school, infirmary and indoor and outdoor recreation areas.

This new design is expected to help with their therapeutic treatment plans, which are geared to benefit the youth at the facility and the surrounding community.

Swanson is located right next to Vernon street, and residents have mixed reviews about the changes. Sadie Denise Scott believes they will be positive.

“It would serve a lot more better for the kids, they would have to add activities and so fourth. and it wouldn’t be, I guess you couldn’t call them exactly criminals, they’d get more help. But that’s probably what they need” she said.

James Ray Williams believes a more therapeutic route doesn’t work.

“Old age boys in a kindergarten situation, that’s the problem. I made it in the military, and they taught me discipline and how to get along and whatever, and that’s what they need” he says.