Residents encouraged to participate in “Shine On Health Care Heroes” campaign to thank local hospital staff

WEST MONROE, LA (4/23/20)– While residents stay in the safety of their homes, healthcare workers are on the front lines of COVID-19. However, there is something people and local businesses can do to show they care.

“We at Steward Healthcare are asking people in the community to hang lights on their porch, Christmas lights, to show support for the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers,” said Lori Mathieu, Chief Nursing Officer at Glenwood Regional Medical Center.

The “Shine on Health Care Heroes” campaign is for all Stewart Family Hospitals and is designed to thank and show support to our nurses, doctors, and hospital staff. Glenwood officials say something as small as Christmas lights can brighten their spirits to get through the tough and stressful shifts.

“For them to feel the support of the community, it helps keep the motivated through this time,” said Mathieu.

One Monroe couple didn’t think twice about shining light on our health care heroes. They says they are doing this because their son’s entire family works in medicine.

“From the first night that they did it, these lights have gone on every night in honor of all the people, not just those people,” said Rocky Boudreaux and Lona Boudreaux, Monroe Residents.

The couple says it has been hard to sit back in quarantine and not being able to help the community during this time. However, they have done their part by staying inside and doing the small things that could bring a smile to their local health care heroes.



“Its been terribly difficult on me because i’m the type of person who barges in and does things and sticks my nose in places it sometimes doesn’t belong. I’m kind of sitting here, so this to me is okay. It’s something, but it’s not much. I just hope it helps somebody,” said Boudreaux.

Glenwood officials say they are thankful for the community coming together and showing support by lighting up the neighborhoods. They also say once you hang up lights, post a picture to social media and use the hashtag ” #ShineOnHealthCareHereos. You can also use this hashtag to post words of encouragement and success stories.