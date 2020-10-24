Residents drop off expired and unused medicine for National Drug Prescription Take-back day

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Today is National Drug Prescription Take-back day where the Drug Enforcement Administration provides an opportunity for local residents to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. The DEA says the majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from home medicine cabinets.

Saturday, local residents were able to make a difference in their homes and community. The Children’s Coalition was a drop off site that accepted pills, patches, liquids, and even vape pens.

This allows unused and expired medicine to be properly disposed of instead of just thrown in the trash. Officials say medications thrown in the trash can be retrieved and sold or misused. Drugs flushed down the drain can contaminate the water supply. Volunteers say they were happy to see locals being responsible with their prescription drugs.

“I think it is really good that people are aware of the fact that they need to have those out of their house, away from children away from those who may try and take expired prescriptions not knowing the strength of them,” said Karla Parker, Children’s Coalition for NELA.

Permanent drop-off boxes are located throughout the parish, click here to see a list.