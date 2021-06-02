Residents continue to voice concern over crumbling infrastructure in Union parish

UNION PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD) Judy Hollis is a resident of rural Union Parish and she says between culvert issues and really ragged roads, life everyday is becoming more difficult for her.

“I’ve never seen anyone maintain anything around here” Hollis says.

The first issue surrounds a mismanaged culvert that runs into Hollis’ property. It is currently covered in overgrowth, but this is what it’s supposed to look like when cleared.

“Big enough for two of my full sized pick ups to go through” Hollis says.

The neglect to the culvert causes flooding, which then causes the landscape to deform. This makes the nearby intersection that much more dangerous.

“A child driving, think of your children, if they were to bobble just a little bit off this road, they’re dead. I don’t want that blood on my hands” Hollis says.

This culvert intersects Earl Hollis road; a road with a dangerous history even without the decay. Huge ruts make for dangerous and destructive driving conditions.

“It’s gotten so much worse in the past year, I rarely use it. It tears your vehicle up” Hollis says.

Hollis says she has spent years trying to get these issues taken care of, but nothing is getting done. She has tried to reach out, but experienced friction in doing so. Now she wants the two main issues addressed.

“An apology would be nice, how I was spoken to on the phone, and a timeframe; I mean, hey, that’s a novel idea. Tell me when I can expect for you to come fix this” Hollis says.

Hollis also says she doesn’t really know what she’s going to be doing from this point on, but she says she’s going to try to get these issues fixed to the best of her ability.