Residents celebrate “Krewe of House Floats” due to COVID cancellations

(KTVE/KARD) With many events cancelled due to COVID-19, Mardi Gras is going to look differently this year. But this isn’t stopping residents from keeping the spirit alive at a distance. You’ve heard of house boats but have you heard of house floats? it’s a creative new way that people are still celebrating Mardi Gras during COVID-19.

“To try to bring some Mardi Gras spirit, carnival spirit to the twin cities, we decided to build a house float” says House of Wyndot Resident Carmen Parks.

It’s also known as Yardi Gras, which transforms a residents home into a stationary parade float using typical float decorations.

The Krewe of House Floats originated from New Orleans and connects around 300,000 homes worldwide, with some here in the twin cities and Bastrop. It leaves the parading up to the community, as they can come by, view the homes and even catch some goodies.

“We hate that we’re not able to participate like we have in the past, but what a great way to still get together with your neighbors. we were able to hang out outside, hang out, decorate” says House of 504 in the 318 Resident Ashely Hubenthal.

Not only does fun come out of it, but each house also raises money for a charity. The Wyndot house chose Paws of Northeast Louisiana, as their typical Mardi Gras parade fundraiser was cancelled.

“We have a collection box out by the fence, you can take some beads, you can leave a donation for paws” Parks said.

The 504 in the 318 house is donating to one of the local food banks.

“We decided to put a box out and if you come by and enjoy our decorations, you can drop a can of food and we’ll donate it to the food bank of northeast Louisiana” Hubenthal said.

These folks will be out here from now until fat Tuesday, which is February 16th. If you would like a link to their map, it can be found here: http://www.kreweofhousefloats.org/map

In addition to traditional beads, some of the homes will be adding a COVD twist to the celebration by tossing items like cloth masks.