Residents at local veterans home request duck pet program

A community leader is asking for the public's help to make it happen

MONROE, La. (9/19/19) — Behind the walls of the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home are more than 100 local heroes. These men and women risked their lives for our country, serving in wars like World War II and Vietnam.

The home offers a number of activities for the vets, with their own game room and frequent social events.

But the one thing they wish they had are ducks.

“It would be really great if we had some of those ducks you know, because it would give us, a lot of us something to do,” said Vietnam veteran Johnnie Gaston.

Gaston has lived here for two years. He says having ducks to care for in their backyard would give him and many other veterans something to look forward to.

“It would be conducive to our attitudes.” said Gaston.

The home once had ducks that were like pets for the veterans on their pier. One resident named Mr. Coleman would feed them everyday and everyday they would flock to him.

Housekeeper Linda Smith remembers those days fondly.

“They always come waggin’, waggin’ come all the way around the building until they found him. They were having a good time, like you know, the ducks really know who he was,” said Smith.

Mr. Coleman has since passed away and the ducks fell victims to gators in the bayou, but Ouachita Parish Police Juror Jack Clampit heard about the vets desire for ducks and is trying to make it happen.

“We want to start a little different program, we want to see if we can put a fence in so that they don’t have a problem with gators getting them,” said Clampit.

Clampit says getting the vets this program is a small way we can show them how much we care.

“They put their life on the line for us, so now it’s time for us to start paying that debt.”

To make the program happen, the veterans home will need a fence, feed and of course– ducks.

If you’re interested in donating to the veterans duck program, contact Mr. Jack Clampit on Facebook or call the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home at (318) 362-4206.