Republican party of Louisiana releases statement following house impeachment inquiry

LOUISIANA (9/25/19) An official impeachment inquiry is being launched into President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House of Representatives will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine’s help to smear former vice president Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Following the announcement, the Republican Party of Louisiana released the following statement:

“Today, Nancy Pelosi and other radical Democrats announced the next phase of their attempted coup against the duly elected President of the United States of America. “After an embarrassing Mueller Report and several disastrous debates, democrat leaders have come to the realization they are going to lose to Donald Trump, again,” said LAGOP Executive Director Andrew Bautsch.

“Now they are going to team up with the media and try to take away your right to vote for him.”

“John Bel Edwards is too scared of President Trump to say anything publicly, but his actions speak louder than words,” commented LAGOP Chairman Louis Gurvich.

“From acting as a superdelegate for Hillary Clinton, to refusing to outlaw sanctuary cities in Louisiana, to accusing the President of making racist comments, John Bel Edwards has been on the front lines of “The Resistance” from the beginning.”

“The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law.” Pelosi said.

