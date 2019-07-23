Report: Which jobs give the highest satisfaction reports?

(7/23/19) The answer? A service-related profession of high risk, high reward.

“Bloomberg Work Wise” reported on careers, looking at the jobs that self report the highest job satisfaction.

Right at the top? We have firefighters.

They have a median annual income of just under $50-thousand dollars a year, that’s according the the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

After firefighters, mine cutting and channeling machine operators, pediatricians, communications professors and guidance counselors also report high job satisfaction.

When it comes to low job satisfaction, we saw mail clerks and sorters, court and municipal clerks, house-cleaners and maids, insurance claims and policy clerks, and then telemarketers.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.