REPORT: Louisiana has second worst roads in the country, Mississippi ranks #8

Arklamiss (11/18/19)— Consumer Affairs has compiled data on the worst roads in America. According to these results, both Louisiana and Mississippi have ranked in the top 10 worst roads in the country.

Currently, Louisiana is ranked at #2 and Mississippi ranks #8. While Arkansas didn’t make the top 10 on the worst or the best lists, it comes in at #33.

These statistics are determined by the amount the state spends on its roads per mile, motor crash fatalities on roads per mile, the percentage of roads in good, fair, and poor condition, and consumer surveys, in which residents are given the opportunity to rate the condition of their roads on a 1-10 scale.

According to the data, Louisiana has 61,411 miles of road. They spend $39 per mile and the percentage of poor roads is 25%.

Mississippi has 77,445 miles of road. They spend $21 per mile and the percentage of poor roads is 30%.

Arkansas spends $17 per mile, has only 9% of poor roads and 36% of good roads.

If you would like to see the full report by Consumer Affairs, click here.

