Replacement SNAP benefits approved for multiple parishes after Hurricane Ida

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in 18 Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida will receive automatic 55% replacement benefits because of power outages affecting nearly half of their residents.

The 18 parishes approved for the automatic SNAP replacement benefits are Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, and Orleans.

SNAP reciepients in other parishes that were impacted by the storm who lost food purchased with SNAP benefits because of a power outage of 24 consecutive hours or more can request benefits by submitting a signed and completed SNAP 38 form to DCFS.

The deadline for the request replacements due to Hurricane Ida is Tuesday, September 28, 2021.