BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gary Chambers Jr. is picking up a key endorsement in his run for the U.S. Senate.

On Thursday, Rep. Ted James (D- District 101) is declaring his support for Gary Chambers.

Rep. James is the first elected official in the state to endorse Chambers.

“Gary has spent his career fighting to create equity and speaking truth to the disparities that exist in our communities,” said Representative Ted James. “In Washington, he will be a fierce advocate and change agent on behalf of working families in Louisiana. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Gary’s campaign for the U.S. Senate.”

“Representative James has been a true leader here in Louisiana and I’m honored to have his endorsement,” said Gary Chambers, candidate for U.S. Senate. “His support is a true testament to the campaign we are running, built on the understanding that we need representation in the U.S. Senate that reflects the diversity of our state.”

Chambers is challenging Republican incumbent, Senator John Kennedy.

Chambers recently made national news when he smoked marijuana in a campaign ad.