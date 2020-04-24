Reopening plans considered as Louisiana unemployment climbs

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a briefing on the state’s current situation dealing with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 public health threat, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Unemployment claims in Louisiana continue to spike as Gov. John Bel Edwards weighs how much to reopen the state’s economy on May 1.

The Democratic governor is expected to announce his plans early next week. State labor figures released Thursday showed the number of people filing unemployment claims in Louisiana last week neared 340,000.

Meanwhile, state Senate President Page Cortez has notified his colleagues that he contracted the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus a month ago.

Cortez says he had minor flu-like symptoms from the illness and recovered.

The Lafayette Republican says he didn’t receive test results confirming his COVID-19 infection until days after he felt better.

