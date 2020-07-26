REMINDER: Assessment Rolls are Open until August 17

Appeals, Age/Disability Freeze and Homestead Exemption applications due by August 20

Assessor Erroll Williams is reminding Orleans Parish property owners that the assessment rolls are open now until 4 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic anyone interested in appealing their assessed value is encourage to do so online at nolaassessor.com by clicking the Online Appeal of Taxable Valuation link on the homepage of nolaassessor.com. The link to appeal your assessment will be active until 4 p.m., August 20, 2020, or three business days following the closing of the rolls in accordance to Louisiana law. If a property owner would like to discuss their assessment with an appraiser or needs to apply for a Special Assessment Level (age/disability freeze) or needs to apply for a Homestead Exemption they must schedule an appointment by clicking the Schedule Open Rolls Appointment link on nolaassessor.com. A property owner may discuss their assessment with office staff until August 17 but all appeals, Special Assessment Level applications and Homestead Exemption Applications are due no later than 4 p.m. August 20. Meeting with a staff member in-person should be viewed as a last resort. If possible, please submit an appeal online or schedule a virtual or telephone appointment with staff through our website nolaassessor.com or by calling our office at (504) 658-1300. If a property owner must meet with office staff in person, the Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office has Open Rolls locations at:

City Hall, 1300 Perdido, 4th Floor

Algiers Courthouse, 225 Morgan Street, 1st Floor

Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Drive, 2nd Floor

River Gardens, 1871 Rousseau Street

Please be advised that the following rules apply:

• All members of the public, and employees of OPAO when meeting with the public, are required to wear a mask at all times when at the Assessor’s Office, its satellite locations and hearing rooms. • The Assessor’s Office expects its employees and all members of the public to follow the Federal and State recommendations on social distancing – you should maintain at least six (6) feet distance from others. • Enter the Assessor’s Office at City Hall and all other hearing locations no sooner than 10 minutes before your scheduled hearing time. • You will wait for your appointment on the first floor of City Hall until a security guard or a member of the Assessor’s Office Staff escorts you to the Assessor’s Office on the 4th Floor of City Hall. • If meeting at other locations, you will be required to register with the security guard, give your phone number and then wait outside until you are called for your hearing. All hearings will be limited to 30 minutes or less.• If you are experiencing any symptoms associated with COVID-19 or if you do not feel comfortable attending a hearing in person, do not come to the office; rather, contact the OPAO office or submit your appeal via the E-file option on the OPAO’s website, nolaassessor.com. • The Office reserves the right to deny entry to anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and reserves the right to take the temperature of any member of the public attempting to enter the OPAO offices and/or hearing rooms. • Be sure to bring the necessary documents needed for your appeal with you if you have an office appointment (recent appraisal, photographs with date, insurance, builder’s contract).• The Orleans Parish Assessor’s office reserves the right to limit the number of people in the hearing room. The capacity is limited to 8-10 individuals every 30 minutes. REMEMBER: THE OPEN ROLLS PROCESS WILL END AT EXACTLY 4PM ON MONDAY, AUGUST 17, SO GIVE YOURSELF ENOUGH TIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT BEFORE THAT DATE. YOU MAY FILE AN APPEAL THROUGH 4PM AUGUST 20.

