Remembering 9/11: Events Set to Honor Those Lost

(KTVE/KARD) – Friday marks 19 years since terrorists hijacked a series of planes – crashing them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. Many of us can still vividly remember that day as we learned of those attacks – and watched how our nation and our world changed forever.

The City of Monroe will be holding the 18th Annual 9/11 Ceremony this Friday, September 11. Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, members of the Monroe City Council, Fire Chief Terry Williams, and Interim Police Chief Eugene Ellis will be joined by guest speaker Louisiana State Police Senior Trooper Andy Stephenson for the ceremony. The ceremony is set to take place at the City of Monroe Public Safety Center, located at 1810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and is scheduled to begin at 8:46 AM.

The City of West Monroe is encouraging the public to take part in a National Day of Service on Friday, September 11. Various service projects will be available within the City of West Monroe for groups or individuals who would like to volunteer. If you’re interested in volunteering on Sept. 11 should contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600 or mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.

From 6 PM to 9 PM a 9/11 Memorial Art Show will be held at The Hub Music Hall. It will feature artwork from local veteran Michael Kasey- his story we had the opportunity to share earlier this week. You can find out more about Kasey’s work here.