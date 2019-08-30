Remains of hometown hero returned to Winnfield

Dozens lined the streets as the remains of U.S. Army Reserve military police officer Clayton Horne were escorted home

WINNFIELD, La. (8/30/19)– There was no shortage of American flags on the streets of Winnfield today. People from all over the community came out in the August heat to pay their respects to a man who gave his life while serving his country.

23-year-old Clayton Horne was serving as a U.S. Army Reserve military police officer in Saudi Arabia.

According to a post made by the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, Horne died on August 17 after falling off a tower overseas.

Those who knew Horne remember him as a kind-hearted man who loved serving his community and country.

“Clayton, he was a very well mannered, respectful young man. I mean, dedicated to his job, to his country, loved everybody…people loved him,” said Kim Triplett with the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Horne was a deputy with the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Department. He started his watch after graduating the police academy last November.

His death, a tremendous loss for the department.

“Even though he was with us just a short time, he really made a mark in the office,” said Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan.

After nearly two weeks of waiting, the hometown hero was respectfully brought home with a police procession that started in Alexandria and ended at the Southern Funeral Home in Winnfield.

Fellow military members escorted Horne’s casket as loved ones watched on, embracing each other and shedding tears for a young man gone too soon.

Despite the tremendous loss, the community Horne loved to serve united as one to show their respect.

“It was awesome to see all the people that lined the route pay their respects to Clayton, not only as a soldier but also as a deputy sheriff,” said Sheriff Jordan.

Horne was recently engaged and planned on returning to the sheriff’s office in October.

His services will be held in Winnfield on Sunday.