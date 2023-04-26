HINDS COUNTY, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — It has been confirmed by the Hinds County Sheriff’s office that the remains that were recovered in the burned structure in Carthage, MS this morning, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, have been identified as Dylan Arrington. The cause of death is under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

Dylan Arrington, and three other men, were discovered missing from the Raymond Detention Center on the morning of April 23, 2023. A breach was discovered within the detention center in B-Pod. A white Hinds County public works pickup truck was also reported stolen at the time.

Previous to his remains being found, Arrington was charged with auto theft as well as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm