Regular trash services will continue across the twin cities

TWIN CITIES (03/25/20) If you’re worried about garbage pick up disruptions due to the stay at home order, we have good news for you. Trash services across the twin cities will continue to operate as normal, and they do not expect to see disruptions.

The West Monroe Recycling Center is also still open with bins spaced out to encourage social distancing. While distancing and heightened sanitary precautions are in place to protect workers from exposure, there is one mutually agreed action that residents can take to reduce spread.

“To help prevent the spread of materials when the can gets dumped over into the truck and materials might spill or fall out, try to keep everything bagged if you can. Bag as much stuff as possible, especially household garbage. It lessens the contact with items that people have touched” says Tom Janway, Director of Monroe Public Works and Courtney Hornsby, Chief of Staff with West Monroe’s Mayor’s Office.

They also advise residents to keep their distance from workers, with waving or distant thank you’s instead of items such as snacks or water.