US regulators approve permanent license for Jackson zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a permanent license for a zoo in Mississippi’s capital city.

Jackson’s mayor says the department did a virtual walkthrough of the zoological park last week and issued a permanent exhibitor’s license.

The park reopened to the public on a temporary permit in August after being closed for nearly a for extensive repairs and to secure the federal license.

News outlets say receiving the license was among the final steps necessary before a Dubai-based firm can take over park management.

The group plans to add an African lion and a second giraffe. The mayor says the group will soon set up a final walkthrough.