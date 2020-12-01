Two 18-year-olds accused of 3 drive-by shootings in 7 days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Police in southwest Louisiana say two 18-year-olds are accused in three drive-by shootings over seven days.

Lake Charles police said in a news release Monday that bond has been set at $750,000 each for Tyrell Byrd and Kiynen Davon Chieves.

Capt. Kevin Kirkum says evidence at the scenes linked them to a shooting on Nov. 21 at a home with six occupants and shootings Nov. 24 and 27 at a second home, which had three occupants. Nobody was hit.

Kirkum says each man was arrested on nine counts of attempted murder and nine counts of assault by drive-by shooting.